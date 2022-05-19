Family of Limerick boy, 11, appeal for donations to life-saving air ambulance service

The family of an 11-year-old Limerick boy who was airlifted by a charity air ambulance service is appealing to the public to help raise funds for the vital service.

Orin Hough from Carrigkerry sustained serious injuries when he was knocked down as he crossed the road in Listowel, Co Kerry, in May last year.

Orin was unable to walk after the incident, but has since completed 10 weeks of rehabilitation this year. He was the first child to be airlifted from the southwest directly to the specialist neurosurgical centre at CHI Temple Street under new trauma protocols.

Tom Hough, Orin’s dad, described the Irish Community Air Ambulance crew as “absolutely brilliant”.

“When they arrived at the scene, they took charge and organised everything,” he said.

“They were so professional and reassuring and stayed completely calm throughout.”

Orin was brought by ambulance to the local rugby pitch where the air ambulance was waiting.

“James, one of the Air Ambulance crew, sat across from me and was constantly monitoring Orin. It was hard to hear but James kept giving me the thumbs up to let me know everything was okay.

The difference the helicopter made for Orin was unbelievable.

A team of medics was ready and waiting for Orin when the helicopter arrived at Temple Street, where he spent a week in a coma in the ICU.

Despite being paralysed on his left side and unable to speak for several weeks, Orin’s mum Caitriona said he has made a phenomenal recovery.

“Orin’s accident happened on May 29, he left Temple Street on August 13, and returned to school in September on a phased basis,” she said.

The service has responded to 1,300 emergency calls since its launch in 2019.

Orin could only walk short distances and went to school in a wheelchair. He spent another 10 weeks at the National Rehab Centre in Dublin and was discharged at the start of March.

"He can now run around with his friends, do PE and is back playing football again,” Caitriona said.

“Orin received a gift of a teddy from the crew of the Irish Community Air Ambulance and has named it Hero.

“We are so grateful for all that they did for Orin that day and we would encourage everyone to support them.”

The Irish Community Air Ambulance works in partnership with the National Ambulance Service and has responded to more than 1,300 emergency calls since it was first launched in July 2019.

CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance, Micheál Sheridan, said: “The aim of the Irish Community Air Ambulance is to provide hope when it’s needed most. Orin Hough is the perfect example of this.

“He was brought directly to CHI Temple Street from the scene of the accident in Kerry instead of being brought to the closest hospital.

Every minute counts especially when you’re dealing with a seriously injured child.

“We want to be able to help more people like Orin, however, our need for fundraising is greater than ever.”

Mr Sheridan added that increased taskings and rising fuel costs are “driving up our costs massively”.

The charity aims to expand and enhance their volunteer doctor service to more locations and fund more advanced medical equipment.

“Covid-19 has hampered our fundraising efforts significantly over the last two years too, which is why we need people to visit our website to donate or host a fundraising event,” he said.