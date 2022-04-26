Eight due in court charged with assault of man in Thurles in 2021

Gardaí are investigating the incident that occurred on Sunday, June 27, last year, in Thurles
Gardaí in Thurles have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 08:00
Greg Murphy and Caitlín Griffin

Eight men have been arrested and charged by gardaí investigating the serious assault of a man in Thurles, Co Tipperary, on June 27, 2021.

All eight, aged between 18 and 20-years-old, are due to appear in Thurles District Court at 10.30am this morning.

Five men were initially arrested in July 2021, while a further three were arrested in July and August. 

All were released without charge with files being prepared for the director of public prosecutions.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Previously: A man in his late teens is being treated for serious injuries in Cork University Hospital after suffering a serious assault in Tipperary.

The man was assaulted between the hours of 11pm on Sunday and 12.30am on Monday, June 28, at Upperchurch Village.

No arrests have been made to date, and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí at Thurles are appealing for any witnesses to this assault to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users that were travelling in the Upperchurch Village area between those hours who may have footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.

