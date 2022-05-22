East Cork town set to get another railway station

Carrigtwohill one of the beneficiaries of multi-million euro plan to upgrade commuter rail service in Cork
East Cork town set to get another railway station

Cobh, Cork, Ireland. 22nd September, 2020. An early morning commuter train departs for the city from Cobh Railway Station, Co. Cork, Ireland.- Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

Sun, 22 May, 2022 - 13:53
Sean O’Riordan

It looks almost certain that at least one more train station is to be developed in Carrigtwohill as part of a multi-million euro plan to upgrade the commuter rail service in the Cork region.

Iarnród Éireann plans to create a double track system from Glounthaune to Midleton, as it has from Glounthaune to Cobh and increase the frequency of services on the former.

It also has plans to create eight new railway stations along those tracks and the Cork-Limerick line, although it has yet to make their locations public.

At meeting of the county council’s Southern Division, Sinn Féin councillor Danielle Twomey got unanimous support from colleagues when she said the local authority should write to the rail company and the National Transport Authority urging the opening of a new railway station (on the Midleton line) at the IDA business park in Carrigtwohill.

Ms Twomey, who lives in nearby Midleton, said a number of her constituents who work at the Carrigtwohill IDA estate had recently approached her looking for a station to be built there.

That site is to the western side of the town and considered too far away from the current station, which is to the north-eastern side, to make it feasible for all but the very fit to walk from.

Read More about #Sustainability

Ms Twomey said as there is a "national push" to create more sustainable travel through additional public transport infrastructure, the creation of a new station directly serving the IDA site is a must.

“It (the site, which employs thousands) is quite far away from the current train stop. We’re trying to promote public transport. Opening one there would also make the line more profitable,” Ms Twomey said.

Labour councillor Cathal Rasmussen said a number of people living in his hometown of Cobh also worked there. He said such a station is needed to serve it and those coming from Cobh by car could switch to the train if it was built, changing at Glounthaune junction.

“It’s a very good motion. We’re moving in the right direction. If there was an extra stop at a high employment centre it would be of great benefit,” Green councillor Alan O’Connor said.

Fianna Fáil councillor Sheila O’Callaghan said it would also ease traffic congestion in Carrigtwohill, which could only be welcomed.

Assistant county council chief executive Valerie O’Sullivan said senior local authority officials had been recently holding discussions with Iarnród Éireann officials and told Ms Twomey that they were already thinking along the lines she had suggested.

Read More

Eamon Ryan rules out return of West Cork rail service

More in this section

House for rent Planners shoot down proposals for student homes in Ringaskiddy
Garda stock Cyclist, 19, in critical condition following Cork city collision
Two men released by gardaí investigating death of Tralee construction worker Two men released by gardaí investigating death of Tralee construction worker
Cork#transportPublic Transport#SustainabilityenvironmentPlace: CarrigtwohillPlace: Midleton
East Cork town set to get another railway station

Munster 999 operators warn someone could die due to €14m software 'shit-show'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices