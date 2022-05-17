Dog ban on Kerry beaches 'nanny-state nonsense', says Healy-Rae

New bylaws introduced will see dogs and horses banned from Kerry’s 14 blue flag beaches between 11am and 7pm from June 1 to September 15
Puppy in training William and his trainer Damien Brown from Dingle on Inch Beach, take in the kites in the air over the Beach in Co Kerry. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 16:41
Greg Murphy

An Independent councillor has said the plan to ban dogs from Blue Flag beaches in Kerry is "nonsensical" and could have an impact on tourism.

New bylaws introduced will see dogs and horses banned from Kerry’s 14 blue flag beaches between 11am and 7pm from June 1 to September 15, to comply with international regulations.

However, dog walkers have been thrown a bone, with the creation of dedicated sand corridors to allow pooches to access non-blue flag areas as long as they stay on a tight leash.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae said the new rules don't make sense and he fears it could have an impact on tourism.

"Often when people are travelling and making holiday plans they will look to see if there are dog-friendly hotels in the area," Mr Healy-Rae said.

"If the story will go out today that is the case of the dogs are banned from Blue Flag beaches, of which we have 14 in Kerry, and if one of them happens to be your favourite beach that you like coming to every summer you might second guess whether you will come to Kerry at all this year."

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae said the new rules don't make sense and he fears it could have an impact on tourism. Picture: Don MacMonagle
Mr Healy-Rae said the new rules are "nanny state nonsense" and won't stand up to scrutiny.

"The next thing that An Taisce will be looking for for the blue flag beach, they'll want people banned from the beach. They could say that they are contaminating the beach," he added.

"If you step to the right or to the left of the Blue Flag area, what is trying to be prevented can happen. If you're outside of the hours of 11am to 7pm, it can still happen.

"I understand the science behind the dog foul if it gets into the water and the contamination that it can do, but again, that can still happen."

Controversy first erupted back in March, when the proposed bylaws to restrict access were interpreted as a total ban on walking dogs and horses.

At a meeting of Kerry County Council on Sunday, director of services John Breen said blue flag beaches make up only 2% of the Kerry coastline.

The county’s blue flag beaches are defined sections of larger beach areas, Mr Breen told councillors.

In Rossbeigh, for example, the blue flag area where dogs and horses will be banned accounts for around 20% of the total beach, he said.

An Taisce's Ian Diamond previously explained the reasoning behind the restrictions.

“The rationale for restricting access of domesticated animals to beaches is that amongst the most common hazards in bathing waters are microbial pathogens introduced by fecal contamination from humans and animals."

The criteria in relation to dog restrictions are in place in the 50 countries globally that operate the programme, he said.

 - additional reporting by Anne Lucey

