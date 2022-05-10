'Dismayed' Killarney residents object to large-scale housing plans 

Kerry’s first strategic development application for large-scale housing on a 15-acre site in Killarney is drawing the ire of local residents who say they are “dismayed” by council management's support for the project.

With housing in short supply, high-density plans for 228 units, including houses, duplexes, town houses and 152 apartments in three and four storeys, a childcare facility, and a large green area along with roads were lodged directly with An Bord Pleanála. The board will make a decision at the end of June.

The plans are for the 15-acre infill site off the N71 Port Road, opposite the Killarney National Park, and will consist of 43 units per hectare.

The town is popular for its vibrant culture, shops, and bars but accommodation is in short supply.

Applicants Portal Asset Holdings Ltd point to the suitability of the site, near the town centre in Killarney, and within easy walking distance of education, amenity, library, hospital, park and playground facilities. The density, given the proximity to town centre is appropriate, the developers say.

The mix will also help to provide accommodation for workers in the tourism sector, their statement to An Bord Pleanála notes.

However, the newly formed residents group of Millwood/St Margaret’s Road and Port Road say they are “dismayed” by the council planners' support for the plan.

“Some of the proposed dwellings are 4m higher than neighbouring dwellings and some are 7m higher,” residents claim.

A number of public meetings have been held.

Road infrastructure

Concerns have been raised too by Transport Infrastructure Ireland about the capacity of the road infrastructure to cope.

The council chief executive’s report, presented by senior planner Damien Ginty, says the scheme meets the national policy objectives of greater density in urban areas, as well as an opportunity for replacing car transport by pedestrian and bicycle transport.

“The site, while green field, is an infill site, zoned residential, located within the urban setting of Killarney Town and is separated from the National Park by the N71 National Secondary Roadway, “Mr Ginty said.

Killarney has a social housing waiting list of around 700, with little or no rental accommodation.

€1m an acre

Recent council meetings have been told that land priced at €1m an acre at Killarney means a home is out of the reach of most local people.

There have been calls for the use of St Finan’s psychiatric hospital for social housing apartments.

The SHD for housing of more than 100 units is Kerry’s first, but will also likely be the last, according to a spokesman for the council.

The legislation has been replaced by “Large Scale Residential Development” legislation. This restores the two stage process (local authority first followed by appeal to the board) with very stringent timelines and detailed pre-planning discussions before the lodgement of an application.