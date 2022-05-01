Direct provision resident claims he was moved from Dublin to rural Cork against his wishes

Rudolf Basson says the move was also against medical advice provided by his doctors
Direct provision resident claims he was moved from Dublin to rural Cork against his wishes

Rudolf Basson, an asylum seeker from South Africa, was housed in direct provision at Balseskin Reception Centre in Dublin before he was transferred to Drishane Castle, Millstreet, Co Cork.

Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 17:14
Ryan O’Rourke

A direct provision resident has said he was transferred from central Dublin to rural Cork, against his wishes.

Moreover, Rudolf Basson says the move was also against medical advice provided by his doctors.

Mr Basson, an asylum seeker from South Africa, was housed in direct provision at Balseskin Reception Centre in Dublin. Last month, he was transferred to Drishane Castle, Millstreet, Co Cork.

In a number of documents seen by the Irish Examiner, Mr Basson is described by a psychotherapist as having complex PTSD, severe depression, and suicidal ideation due to his traumatic past in South Africa.

This medical professional expressed their view that Mr Basson should be allowed to relocate back to Dublin, where he has access to medical care and has an established support network, including relationships with medical professionals and a network of friends.

In a separate letter, a GP also asks that Mr Basson is accommodated in a location where he has access to adequate medical services, such as a psychotherapist.

Mr Basson told the Irish Examiner that he fears he may be hospitalised if he is got given adequate care.

Referred for psychiatric assessment

He was recently referred for psychiatric assessment in a hospital in Dublin.

He says that prior to claiming asylum in Ireland, he suffered a home invasion in South Africa where he was “almost killed, sexually assaulted, and tortured”. 

Mr Basson says the move to Millstreet means he will be unable to attend the services he was provided in Dublin, and he is unable to receive the medical treatment for his PTSD in rural Cork.

In separate documents from International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS), Mr Basson is confirmed to be considered a vulnerable person by the resident welfare team.

He also says that the transfer has left him socially isolated from his friends and the LGTBQ community in Dublin.

Mr Basson, who recently received a permit to work, says he has 15 years of experience in hospitality management — and while there are numerous jobs he could apply for in Dublin, he claims there are fewer in Millstreet.

A spokesperson for the Department of Equality said that IPAS is always available to deal with any complaints from residents and residents are encouraged to engage with IPAS if they are unhappy with any aspect of their accommodation.

“The Department does not comment on individual cases. However, where an independent medical examiner deems there are exceptional circumstances requiring a resident to be transferred, IPAS will facilitate that transfer,” the spokesperson added.

Read More

Popular Cork walkway to reopen by mid-summer after long delays

More in this section

Munster 999 operators warn someone could die due to €14m software 'shit-show' Munster 999 operators warn someone could die due to €14m software 'shit-show'
Cape Clear helipad set for upgrade after safety concerns Cape Clear helipad set for upgrade after safety concerns
Planners shoot down proposals for student homes in Ringaskiddy Planners shoot down proposals for student homes in Ringaskiddy
Direct ProvisionRefugee Crisis
<p>St Patrick's Street, Cork: CNN journalist Richard Quest had sparked controversy over the weekend by saying the city looks 'tatty', prompting some criticism and some agreement. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Changes to finance rules and emulating Waterford: how Cork City can shed its 'tired' appearance

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices