Decision to restrict access to Spike Island criticised

County councillors in Cork have criticised the decision to curtail access to one of the country's premier tourist attractions.

They claim the "after hours" closure of the pier at Spike Island Cork Harbour infringes on the right of public access to the picturesque area for boats and yachts.

Members of the Carrigaline Municipal District Council are writing to the island’s management company seeking a reversal of the decision to padlock the pontoon gates at closing time.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the municipal district council by Fine Gael councillor Michael Paul Murtagh.

He said for a prolonged time, access to the island had been unrestricted for people on boats but now a number of his constituents have complained they can no longer get onto the island after hours via the pontoon.

“As a regular kayaker and sea-goer all my life in Cork harbour I am keenly aware of this incredible amenity on Cork’s doorstep. But unfortunately, access and egress restrictions are now being forced on the sea-going public. I believe it's unwarranted and out of line,”

Mr Murtagh said.

Last year a sign was erected on the pontoon stating it couldn’t be used in July and August.

“This year things have seemed to have escalated further. The pontoon still has the sign highlighting that it can’t be used for the months of July and August and is now accompanied by another sign that states boat landings are strictly prohibited. The gangway is being chained shut preventing access and egress onto the island after hours,” said Mr Murtagh

Fortifications

Both he and Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton said they can understand why access should be restricted to the island’s fortifications after dark — as applies at Camden Fort Meagher in Crosshaven and Charles Fort and James Fort in Kinsale — both for commercial and health and safety reasons.

However, they pointed out land around these other fortifications is open all the time and it should also be outside the Spike Island fortress.

“From a health and safety perspective chaining the pontoon is a major issue. If a vessel went on fire on the pontoon, how would people safely evacuate? If someone had a medical emergency and required urgent assistance from shore AED, it should be freely accessible,”

Mr Murtagh said.

Meeting

Ms D’Alton said they should invite members of the management committee to a municipal meeting to explain their actions.

She said she has also been made aware that dogs are not being allowed on the island either.

Spike Island is under the jurisdiction of the Cobh Municipal District Council.

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said as both municipals are under the overall control of the council’s Southern Division, he will table a motion at its next meeting to discuss the issue.

Spike Island management committee issued a statement in response saying: ‘'In the interest of visitor safety, access to the island is by pre-arrangement only.’