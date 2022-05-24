Cyclist, 19, in critical condition following Cork city collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened shortly before 2am this morning.
Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 07:49
Rebecca Laffan

A 19-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a collision in Cork city overnight.

Shortly before 2am, Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted following a collision between a cyclist and a taxi at the junction of Anglesea Street and Union Quay.

The cyclist was taken to Cork University Hospital where her condition is understood to be critical. 

The driver of the car did not require medical treatment.

The road at the site of the collision is currently closed pending examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Anglesea Street are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 - 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Garda
