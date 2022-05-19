CUH one of three centres to host new national cancer unit for teens and young adults

Between 180 and 190 people aged from 16 to 25 are diagnosed with cancer annually
CUH one of three centres to host new national cancer unit for teens and young adults

The new centre at Cork University Hospital means more concentrated access to specialists including oncologists, haemato-oncologists and age-appropriate psychosocial support. File picture: Denis Minihane

Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 20:42
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

Cork University Hospital (CUH) will host one of three new national cancer units for teens and young adults announced by the HSE.

Between 180 and 190 people aged from 16 to 25 are diagnosed with cancer annually. Young cancer survivors quoted in a framework report by the National Cancer Control Programme said they are happy to see these extra supports.

Ellen Merrins said there is “stigma and lack of public awareness” around the challenges facing young people, with most people only noticing the immediate physical problems.

“What people don’t get to see is the long-term physical, psychological and life-altering challenges that all cancer survivors will inevitably face,” she said.

The units will be based in Cork, University Hospital, Galway, and St James Hospital in Dublin. National Clinical Lead for Children, Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer, Professor Owen Smith, said these centres were chosen from the eight adult cancer centres to bring specialists working with young people together in fewer locations.

Young people aged 16 to 25 are currently treated in adult centres, with some also going to other hospitals offering oncology or haematology. The new units will work in a ‘spoke and hub’ collaboration with CHI at Crumlin as hubs for now with the National Children’s Hospital taking over when it opens.

This means more concentrated access to specialists including oncologists, haemato-oncologists and age-appropriate psychosocial support. Local care will also continue where possible.

“Adolescent and young adult patients constitute a unique group that deserves special attention,” he said. The centres will offer support around fertility and being a cancer survivor as well as medical care and clinical trials, he said.

Fertility specialists are preparing National Guidelines on Fertility Preservation through this Framework. The Merrion Fertility Clinic already partners with CHI at Crumlin offering sperm and oocyte (immature egg) cryopreservation. 

“Currently, 23 samples have been stored for boys, and eight samples have been stored for girls,” the report states.

A palliative care group including LauraLynn Children’s Hospice is working with the HSE to improve paediatric end-of-life care outside of hospitals.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly said: "The Framework for the Care and Support of Adolescent and Young Adults with cancer in Ireland is intended to be a starting point for setting the direction of adolescent and young adult cancer services." 

Read More

Cancer knows no borders — neither should we

More in this section

Munster 999 operators warn someone could die due to €14m software 'shit-show' Munster 999 operators warn someone could die due to €14m software 'shit-show'
Cape Clear helipad set for upgrade after safety concerns Cape Clear helipad set for upgrade after safety concerns
Planners shoot down proposals for student homes in Ringaskiddy Planners shoot down proposals for student homes in Ringaskiddy
#CancerPlace: Cork University HospitalPlace: CorkPlace: University Hospital, GalwayPlace: GalwayPlace: DublinPlace: St James HospitalOrganisation: HSE
<p>St Patrick's Street, Cork: CNN journalist Richard Quest had sparked controversy over the weekend by saying the city looks 'tatty', prompting some criticism and some agreement. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Changes to finance rules and emulating Waterford: how Cork City can shed its 'tired' appearance

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices