Critically endangered Columbian black spider monkey born at Fota

The public are being asked to name the newborn who is becoming more active around the monkey enclosure
Critically endangered Columbian black spider monkey born at Fota

The newborn Columbian black spider monkey was born in March. Picture: Darragh Kane

Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 10:59
Steve Neville

A critically endangered Columbian black spider monkey has been born in Fota Wildlife Park.

The public is now being asked to help name the newborn.

The monkey was born on March 4 to Norma and Pinky - their third baby.

Norma, 11, arrived in Fota in 2015 from Le Bioparc de Doué-la-Fontaine in France while 10-year-old Pinky was born at the wildlife park.

Teresa Power, lead ranger at Fota, said the newborn is already becoming active.

"We are delighted to announce the birth of any critically endangered animal. It helps us raise awareness about species loss in the wild and the conservation work here at Fota. European wildlife parks and zoos run cooperative breeding programmes as a demographic and genetic backup to wild populations.

"We don't know yet if the baby is a boy or a girl, but there are two big sisters already in the group, Guadalupe, born in 2017 and Blinky, born in 2020. 

"The new baby has been nibbling at fruit and veg and is becoming more active around the recently upgraded Spider monkey enclosure."

The Columbian black spider monkey has been deemed critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to hunting, habitat destruction and a long birth cycle.

The newborn with parents Pinky and Norma. Picture: Darragh Kane
The newborn with parents Pinky and Norma. Picture: Darragh Kane

Females only give birth every two or three years.

The spider monkey is a sub-species and is native to Columbia and Panama. It has a black body, long limbs and an extremely flexible tail with a hairless tip for gripping that, like a human fingerprint, is unique to each animal.

Fota is now looking for people to name the newborn.

Anyone with suggestions can be in with the chance of winning a Conservation Annual Pass.

Names can be suggested on Fota.ie.

Read More

Eagle-eyed boy finds 5,000-year-old arrowhead on Cork beach

More in this section

Cape Clear helipad set for upgrade after safety concerns Cape Clear helipad set for upgrade after safety concerns
Planners shoot down proposals for student homes in Ringaskiddy Planners shoot down proposals for student homes in Ringaskiddy
Garda stock Cyclist, 19, in critical condition following Cork city collision
CorkFota
<p>The 999 call operators claim 'someone will die' on their watch due to anomalies within the software system.</p>

Munster 999 operators warn someone could die due to €14m software 'shit-show'

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 21, 2022

  • 20
  • 26
  • 29
  • 41
  • 42
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices