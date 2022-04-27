Cork's Nano Nagle Place awarded prestigious European museum prize in Strasbourg

Nano Nagle Place in the heart of Cork City has been awarded the Council of Europe Museum Prize in Strasbourg, France, with the Council of Europe describing the education centre as an "exemplary place based on need, not on doctrine".

The award recognises museums that broaden knowledge and understanding of contemporary societal issues, and bridge cultures by encouraging inter-cultural dialogue or overcoming social and political borders.

Previous winners of the prize include the Gulag History Museum in Moscow, the National Museum of Secret Surveillance or ‘House of Leaves' in Tirana, Estonia, and the Museum of Communication in Bern, Switzerland.

Awarded annually since 1977, Nano Nagle Place is the first Irish museum to win the award since Monaghan County Museum in 1980.

Jette Sandahl, president of the European Museum Forum, says the centre on Cork's Douglas Street "epitomises everything that museums can do and can be".

She said the museum joins the line of prize winners that were initially as surprising as they have since become legendary and internationally well known.

Leading a delegation from Cork, Shane Clarke, CEO of Nano Nagle Place, said the museum was "honoured" to be awarded the prize for celebrating human rights, democracy and intercultural dialogue in 2022.

"Our mission is to take Nano’s values of education and social justice into the 21st century," he said.

"To be recognised at the vanguard of museum practice in our work across the heritage and community development, particularly the Lantern Project and the Cork Migrant Centre, confirms our belief that museums really can change the world.”

Echoing Mr Clarke's words, Sr Julie Watson, congregational leader of the Presentation Sisters, who also travelled to Strasbourg said: “Nano Nagle Place has given a new meaning to the concept of the museum.

"It uses Nano Nagle, a powerful figure from the past, reinterpreting her call for the 21st century to create meaningful change in the present.

"Nano Nagle’s core mission of outreach and education sits at the centre of the museum, in the form of Cork Migrant Centre and The Lantern Community Project, and that is what makes Nano Nagle Place a museum with a difference, making a difference.”

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) previously noted how the charity which runs Nano Nagle Place "continues the order’s educational and spiritual work through the Cork Migrant Centre, providing services for asylum seekers and refugees, and the Lantern, which runs community education and development services."

PACE president, Tiny Kox, said the council believe Nano Nagle Place is an "exemplary place based on need not on doctrine".

He added: "With this award, the museum plays an important role in promoting the core values in 46 member states of the Council of Europe, the values that in these times that we cannot take for granted and that we need to keep defending continuously.”

The delegation who travelled from Cork to accept the coveted prize also included: Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Derry Canty, Elmarie McCarthy, tourism officer with Cork City Council, Dr Evelyn Grant, Nano Nagle Place board member, Dr Naomi Masheti, coordinator of Cork Migrant Centre, Karina Healy, Lantern Community Development Project Coordinator, Dr Danielle O’Donovan, programme manager and representing the Nano Nagle Place welcome team, Paul Lehane.