Cork player scoops €500k in EuroMillions draw

Friday the 13th proved to be a lucky day for one EuroMillions player in Co Cork who has scooped the top prize of €500,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Coleman’s Centra store in Millstreet, and players are being urged to check their numbers. It is the third EuroMillions win for the store which coincidently had another €500,000 win on this day in 2010.

The winning Normal Play ticket was sold on the day of the draw at the family-run store in Cork.

The winning numbers for Friday’s EuroMillions Plus draw were: 15, 20, 23, 29, 31.

Mary Coleman, who runs the Centra store with her husband, John said there will be “massive celebrations” in Millstreet today following the news.

This is our third big EuroMillions win – we sold a €9.6 million EuroMillions ticket in 2006 and another €500,000 win on this very day way back in 2010.

“It’s great to be known in the town for big wins like this so we’re going to enjoy the celebrations that a big win brings for our customers,” she said.

The store is popular among locals and they also get a lot of passing trade.

“The store itself is 25 years old this year and we have a garage where we sell cars and tractors so the winner could literally be anybody,” Ms Coleman said.

"We’re thrilled for them, whoever they are and we wish them every bit of luck with their win,” she added.

In addition to Friday night’s EuroMillions Plus win, another player in Galway matched five numbers in the main EuroMillions draw to win a prize of €23,376.

The winning Normal Play ticket was sold at the popular No. 10 store on Quay Street in Galway City on the day of the draw.