Cork gardaí arrested drug trafficker as he got off train in Kent Station 

Gardaí obtained confidential information of a train passenger bringing a large quantity of heroin from Dublin to Cork, and officers met and arrested him as soon as he disembarked at Kent Railway Station.

That was on December 9 2020 and now at Cork Circuit Criminal Court he faced sentencing for heroin dealing.

Detective Garda Jeremy Murphy gave evidence of the drug activity by the 45-year-old Somalian, Abdulla Abdi, who has been living in Ireland for up to 20 years.

“Gardaí received confidential information that Abdulla Abdi was going to be travelling from Dublin to Cork with a large quantity of diamorphine,” said the detective:

I stopped him at Kent Railway Station and brought him to Mayfield Garda Station where he was found with 27g of diamorphine with a street value of €3,800.

Smaller quantities of cocaine and cannabis were found on him too.

“He said he was asked to bring a parcel from Dublin to Cork and he did not know what was in it. He said he was getting some cash and some heroin for doing so,” Det Garda Murphy said.

Judge Hayes asked how much cash and drugs was being given to him for his part in the drug-dealing. The detective said Abdi did not say how much was being paid to him.

Mr Sheehan BL said the accused had made good progress on the Anna Livia treatment project in Dublin.

"He would have had a traumatic childhood in Somalia,” Mr Sheehan said.

He said the Abdi was not benefitting financially from his drug-dealing activity.

Judge Dara Hayes accepted this was so but added nevertheless the accused was actively and repeatedly involved in the crime.

Judge Hayes noted that Abdi was before the court last year for a similar heroin-dealing case. The judge required a probation report on the accused before sentencing and so put the matter back until June 27.

In the previous case, Det Garda Jeremy Murphy said Abdi was arrested for the purpose of a search at the Bridewell station on November 3, 2021.

He said Abdi had €100 worth of cannabis and diamorphine with a street value of €2,300 on him, for which he claimed he was getting paid for with a small amount of heroin for himself.