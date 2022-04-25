Cork commuters hit with delays at Dunkettle due to overheight vehicles

There were traffic delays for Cork city commuters this morning as an overheight vehicle entered the Jack Lynch Tunnel following a number of similar incidents in recent days.

Within the past week, the tunnel has seen a number of closures and delays due to the detection of overheight vehicles within the busy route, causing delays for commuters.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) confirmed that this morning’s issue was due to an overheight vehicle entering the tunnel, which was detected by sensors.

The latest incident was reported at 8.20am and motorists were urged to use Lower Glanmire Road as an alternative route if possible.

N40 Update: #Cork traffic There has been an incident with an over height vehicle approaching the Jack Lynch Tunnel on the N40 southbound. Motorists should approach with caution. Motorists should use the N8 (Lower Glanmire Road) if possible as an alternative. — Dunkettle Interchange (@dunkettleint) April 25, 2022

On Friday, there were also reports of an incident with an overheight vehicle on the southbound approach of the Jack Lynch Tunnel, and last Tuesday again saw a similar incident as the tunnel closed due to an overheight vehicle.

A spokesperson for TII said the overheight detection system was set off this morning because of a vehicle that was too tall for the tunnel.

The system was updated in recent months and while there had been some “challenges” during the installation process and the testing period, the spokesperson said that these were quickly resolved.

The most recent incident was a “legitimate detection” due to an overheight vehicle, they said.

Separately, gardaí attended the scene of a collision at the Dunkettle Interchange this morning.

The incident involved two vehicles and while there was material damage to both vehicles, no injuries were reported.

Investigations are ongoing.