Cork Airport to welcome more than 40k passengers over May bank holiday

The airport says the strong figures show people in Cork and the south of Ireland have a strong appetite for international travel once again
Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 08:00
Greg Murphy

Cork Airport says the predicted passenger figures for the May bank holiday weekend are a strong indicator the summer season has officially begun.

Ireland's second busiest airport is expecting to welcome more than 41,000 travellers over the weekend, indicating a strong 82% recovery on the same period in 2019.

This follows a strong Easter break, the busiest holiday period for the airport in 2022 so far, with more than 60,000 passengers passing departing and arriving.

Roy O'Driscoll, acting managing director for Cork Airport, said they intend to build on the strong start to 2022 and expect to welcome more than 2m passengers this year.

“Cork Airport is delighted to welcome 41,000 passengers this May bank holiday weekend," he said.

"Along with the busy Easter period, the May bank holiday indicates a strong return of consumer demand for international air travel from Cork Airport."

