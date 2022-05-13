Controversial Púca statue finally finds home in heart of Burren

A controversial bronze statue, which was criticised from the pulpit, has finally found itself a home in the heart of the Burren.

The Púca, which was commissioned by Clare County Council and crafted by artist Aidan Harte, was initially meant to be placed in Ennistymon, Co Clare.

However, opposition from some residents, a number of politicians and denouncement from a local priest during Sunday Mass meant the bronze art piece was left without a home. There were fears the artist would have to sell the €30,000 artwork privately, but it has now emerged it will be housed in the Michael Cusack Centre in the centre of the Burren.

After the statue was criticised locally, the council commissioned a survey of local opinion, which ultimately saw the artwork being rejected in Ennistymon.

A number of suitors then pursued it, with applications to house it coming from both the Michael Cusack Centre and the Ballyvaughan Community Development Group.

Judges, who were tasked with deciding what to do with the bronze piece, said that “while both applicants put forward compelling arguments for hosting the sculpture, the operators of the Michael Cusack Centre demonstrated how there would be mutual added value to both the installation and the community-run visitor attraction, the location of which was historically named ‘Poll a Phúca’.”

Aidan Harte: 'For the locals who kindly gave my lovely horse a home, they'll have good luck on tap.'

There is also a proposal from the Michael Cusack Centre to host an annual Samhain/Púca Storytelling Festival on November 1 to celebrate new beginnings, with the statue expected to play a key role.

“The Burren was always a hideout for renegades and outsiders so it’s the perfect haunt for a fairy rogue,” said Púca creator Mr Harte.

After last year’s hullabaloo, all Ireland knows the Púca’s troublemaking reputation is well deserved but now at last people can go see the Scare from Clare for themselves.

Of course, anyone brave enough to rub the Púca’s toe will have seven years’ luck. And as for the locals who kindly gave my lovely horse a home, they'll have good luck on tap — hospitality is gold to The Good Folk," the artist added.

Dónal Ó hAiniféin, cathaoirleach of the board of the Michael Cusack Centre, welcomed the news that they would get to house the bronze mythical creature.

“We are delighted that our bid to host the Púca artwork installation was successful. The Púca will be very welcome to Poll an Phúca in Carron at the Michael Cusack homestead,” he added.

It is intended that the Púca will be erected at the Michael Cusack Centre in Carron next month.