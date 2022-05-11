Ceremony to commemorate centenary of Collins' Barracks handover 

Thousands of people are expected to attend a commemoration ceremony marking the handover of Cork's Collins Barracks by the British to the fledgling Irish army.

It will take place next Wednesday, May 18.

The current garrison has invited 700 children from local schools, as well as families of serving Defence Forces members, retired personnel and military historians to the occasion. So it is just as well they have the space — the barracks has one of the largest parade grounds in Europe, covering more than four acres.

The celebrations will start at 10.30am with a reception and family open day.

At 11.55am, about 150 troops, led by Lieutenant Colonel Adrian Keohane, will recreate the march their 1922 forebears made from Military Hill into the barracks via the Main Arch, which is rarely opened these days.

British troops exit Victoria (now Collins) Barracks to patrol the streets of Cork during the Irish War of Independence in February 1921

After they enter the barracks, guests will then be addressed by Brigadier General Brian Cleary, General Officer Commanding 1 Brigade. This will be followed by prayers and a wreath-laying ceremony to remember the first Irish garrison there.

The event will be attended by Defence Minister Simon Coveney and Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy.

Visitors will have a chance to see the barrack’s museum and interact with soldiers on the parade ground where there will be a number of stands featuring military equipment.

A bomb disposal robot will also be on display along a pontoon bridge which will be built by army engineers on the site.

100th-anniversary booklet

A special 100th-anniversary booklet is also to be published by the Defence Forces to mark the occasion.

The original British military stronghold in Cork was Elizabeth Fort, at the southern end of the city's walls. However, the British decided to build a new 37-acre barracks between 1801 and 1806 on the current site near Dillon's Cross. They named it Victoria Barracks in 1901 — the year Queen Victoria died.

Many troops based there fought in the Boer Wars and the First World War.

The British, commanded by Major General Strickland, evacuated the barracks after the Treaty was signed.

The Irish troops who took it over were led by Captain Hugo McNeil and the event represented a defining moment for the people of Cork as it marked the end of British rule in the city.

The British evacuated all military installations in the Free State that year, apart from Haulbowline, Berehaven and Lough Swilly, which were handed over in 1938.