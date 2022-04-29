Bleak bank holiday weekend as rain and cloud to hit Munster

Rosscarbery in West Cork. Rain and drizzle is expected to fall over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: AG News/Alamy Live News.

Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 12:48
Caitlín Griffin & Vivienne Clarke

Sunny spells scattered throughout the week are expected to come to a halt this weekend, while temperatures will reach high teens, the May bank holiday weekend will be an overcast, rainy one.

Today will remain dry and bright with hazy spells of sunshine, however, Met Éireann says clouds will start to build from the afternoon, with temperatures reaching highs of 14 to 17 degrees.

Later this evening, it will remain cloudy and mostly dry at first but there will be outbreaks of rain and drizzle which will develop towards the morning. 

The last day of April will end on a dull note, as Saturday will be a cloudy or overcast day with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. In Munster, some dry periods will occur too especially in southwestern parts during the morning. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees, with mostly light southwest or west winds.

Towards the end of the day, tomorrow night will be a mild one remaining mainly cloudy with scattered falls of rain or drizzle. It will be misty in parts, with hill fog likely.

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day to start with some outbreaks of rain or drizzle. It will gradually turn drier from the north during the afternoon and evening with a chance of some late sunny spells in the north of the country. At night, it will be mostly dry with variable cloud and some clear spells leading to some mist and fog patches forming. 

The national forecaster predicts "a good deal of cloud" for the first day of May. Bank holiday Monday will also however have some bright or sunny intervals with some scattered light showers. Highs of 13 to a rather warm 17 degrees, in light breezes.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Irish Coastguard is urging the public to take precautionary measures if taking to the water this holiday weekend.

People should also be mindful of conditions as they can change quite rapidly, Micheál O’Toole cautioned.

The majority of people adopt a precautionary approach, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, but there were certain devices – such as inflatable toys – that were just not appropriate.

As the weather got warmer people would be resuming outdoor activities, Mr O’Toole advised that equipment should be examined to ensure it was in good condition and had been appropriately serviced.

Anyone going into or onto the water should be properly equipped and should have the means to alert the emergency services. It was not enough to have a mobile phone, there should be a secondary means, he said such as a flare or a personal locator beacon.

“The simple message is to take a precautionary approach,” he said.

