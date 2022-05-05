'Best night of the tour in Ireland': Thousands gather for Ed Sheeran in Limerick

The streets around Thomond Park are regularly thronged with crowds — however, on this Thursday afternoon, the usual red jerseys of Munster Rugby had been swapped out for t-shirts featuring a certain red-headed singer as Limerick prepares to welcome Ed Sheeran.

Having previously stated that Limerick will be “the best night of the tour in Ireland”, Ed is sure to get a warm reaction from his fans in the Treaty City.

The overcast sky failed to cast a shadow on the growing excitement as thousands of fans marched up the Ennis Rd towards the stadium.

At 4.30pm this afternoon, Ed himself was not due to take the stage for another four hours for his two-hour set. However, the sound of his music could still be heard from all corners of the crowd on the walk there, played on either small speakers, or sung with aplomb by fans of all ages.

Joanne Jarins, Noami McCarthy, Stevie O'Donovan, Aoife Barron Caherconlish, all set for Ed Sheeran at Thomond Park. Picture Brendan Gleeson

Sara Enright, 9, and her mother Leona have travelled up from Killarney for what is set to be Sara’s first-ever concert.

“She is very excited,” said Leona.

We came down early to beat the crowds. I’m just hoping she won’t be too wrecked by the time the man himself gets on stage.”

Liz McQuan, who was there with her young son Connor, said she was excited for them to finally see Ed in person.

Lauren Browne from Portlaoise is attending the gig after getting last-minute tickets from her friend.

“There aren’t many better ways to spend a Thursday night,” she said. “I’m sure it will be great! Hopefully, the weather holds out.”

Jordan O'Connor, from Galway, was ecstatic to be at his first gig after lockdown.

"I just love his music, have done for years," he said.

But I never thought I'd be seeing him in Thomond Park."

At 5pm on the dot, Ed himself arrived with a Garda escort. A chorus of cheers and marriage proposals met the singer as he entered the stadium.

It’s not just Ed that people are excited to see. For many here in Limerick, Denise Chaila is nearly as much of an attraction as Ed himself.

A group of five girls were seen holding large posters with Denise’s face on them.

Mary Conway, Jr and Sr with Alica Conway, Kellyann Conway and Margaret Cregan, Kilmallock, at Thomond Park, Limerick

The artist, who already has a mural in her honour at Arthur's Quay in the centre of the city, has played five shows with Ed Sheeran, in Dublin and Cork, ahead of her highly anticipated homecoming gig in Limerick.

She is expected to play a 30-minute set with songs such as 'CHAILA' and '061', which is sure to get a great reaction from the local crowd.

Those who want to see her will have to have gotten in early, with Denise and her fellow rappers Murli and GodKnows kicking off the show at 6pm before handing the mic to Maisie Peters, a 21-year-old English singer-songwriter who Sheeran has signed to his own label.