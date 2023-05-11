Woman, 30s, arrested after Taser used by gardaí in Limerick 

A woman in her 30s has been arrested in Limerick following an incident where a taser was deployed by gardaí on Wednesday evening.
Gardaí responded to a call of a woman acting "in a threatening and erratic manner" at a home at Clare Street.
Gardaí at the scene spoke with a man who had receive minor injuries to his arms, with a statement adding the woman "remained in the domestic residence and had access to domestic knives and was acting in a threatening manner".
Another man was also present in the home with the woman.
Following an intervention by the Armed Support Unit, including the deployment of a Taser, the woman was arrested for an offence contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.
She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Limerick Garda Station.
Gardaí said both men received medical attention from paramedics on the scene for minor injuries.
Investigations are ongoing, gardaí added.