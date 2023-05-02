Horse linked to Catherine the Fake discovered racing in Slovakia

A horse connected to alleged fraudster Catherine O’Brien has raced in Slovakia in recent days, with three other horses linked to her currently based in a Slovakian training yard.

Several sources have told the Irish Examiner the horses were transported to Slovakia since 2021. One of the horses, Shakespurr, placed last in a race in Bratislava in recent days.

An ongoing investigation by the Irish Examiner managed to trace the operations of Ms O’Brien to Slovakia. Gardaí believe she herself has left Ireland since last year. There is currently a bench warrant out for her arrest relating to her conviction for animal welfare breaches. She is also wanted for questioning in relation to incidents of fraud in the horse industry in Ireland.

Gardaí believe the Buttevant native, who has an address in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, has gone abroad after spending a number of months in Northern Ireland.

However, sources in eastern Europe do not believe Ms O’Brien is in Slovakia — although several have been in contact with her since 2021 in relation to the transport of horses from Ireland, and securing trainers for her.

The first horses arrived in Slovakia in late 2021 after contact was made with a trainer who was engaged by her. Shakespurr arrived a year ago and first raced last October, before racing again on April 22.

She has engaged a new trainer in recent months.

The name of the breeder on the racing card for the event was a name of an operation set up in Ireland which was previously connected with O’Brien.

One person familiar with the horses told the Irish Examiner it was a welcome challenge for Slovakian trainers to take on Irish horses as “no one in Slovakia had horses owned by Irish people".

Ms O’Brien has taken judicial review proceedings against the Director of Public Prosecutions arising out of her conviction in her absence for animal welfare breaches.

Warrant

The warrant was issued for her arrest at Gorey District Court in June 2021, following her conviction on 34 counts of animal cruelty under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013. This related to the seizure of thoroughbred horses in a malnourished state in Ballygarrett in Wexford in 2019.

The judge opted not to sentence her in her absence when the case was in court, and the bench warrant remains live.

She was convicted under Section 12(1) of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013. Under the act, there are penalties of up to €250,000 and/or imprisonment of up to five years.

Also under the legislation, a convicted person can be the subject of an order from the judge disqualifying them from “owning, having any interest in, keeping, dealing in or having charge or control, directly or indirectly, of an animal”.

Ms O’Brien initiated legal proceedings in July 2021 and the case is now scheduled to be heard in July.

In February 2022, the High Court ruled that a 151-registered Land Rover Discovery could be seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau after bureau officers alleged that Catherine O’Brien had bought it through the proceeds of criminal frauds.