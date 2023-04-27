Gardaí searching for missing Cork teenager


Martin O'Donoghue. Picture: Garda Info

Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 13:42
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Cork are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of teenager. 

14-year-old Martin O'Donoghue was last seen in the Western Road area of Cork city on the morning of Tuesday, April 25.

Martin is described as being approximately 5 foot 9 inches in height with a medium build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Martin was wearing a black tracksuit, a Canada Goose gilet jacket and blue and grey Nike runners.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

