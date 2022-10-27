Council warns of further spot flooding in Cork City tonight

Further flood warnings have been issued for Cork city tonight.

Cork City Council says a combination of heavy rainfall and astronomical spring tides will see some areas of the city centre hit by spot flooding yet again.

The Council's Flood Assessment Team, which met this afternoon, said the flooding is likely to occur at:

Morrison's Quay

Fr Matthew Quay;

Trinity Bridge;

Union Quay;

Sharman Crawford Street;

Wandesford Quay;

Frenche's Quay;

Proby's Quay;

Crosses Green;

Lavitt's Quay;

Kyrl's Quay and South Terrace;

Rutland Street;

And Sawmill Street and South Mall.

High tide is expected at 7.34pm.

Commuters travelling through the city have been advised to drive with care.

The Council also said that emergency crews "will be deployed across the city and when necessary, road restrictions will be put in place to ensure smooth flow of traffic in impacted areas."

Yellow rain warning

Meanwhile, unsettled weather is continuing as a status yellow rain warning has been issued for a large part of the country.

Met Éireann issued the warning for the 12 counties of Leinster,as well as Waterford, Tipperary, Cavan, and Monaghan.

The warning will come into effect at 11pm tonight and will remain in place until 8am on Friday morning.

The forecaster is warning of heavy rainfall that is likely to lead to flooding.

Level: Yellow

Type: Rainfall

Heavy rainfall is likely to cause flooding

Affected Regions: Carlow Cavan Dublin Kildare Kilkenny Laois Longford Louth Meath Monaghan Offaly Tipperary Waterford Westmeath Wexford & Wicklow



Onset: Thurs 27/10/2022 23:00

Expires: Fri 28/10/2022 08:00 pic.twitter.com/i8fQ70Nvq6 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 27, 2022

There is a blustery night ahead with widespread rain becoming heavy in places with the chance of embedded thunderstorms.

Gales are expected for a time along the eastern and southeastern coasts.

It will be a wet and blustery start to the day on Friday with heavy rain and possible localised flooding.

The south and west will see drier and clearer weather along with a few showers and this will extend to all areas during the morning.

The rest of the day will bring a mixture of sunshine and scattered showers.

Current indications suggest an unsettled bank holiday weekend ahead.