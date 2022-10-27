Council warns of further spot flooding in Cork City tonight

Commuters travelling through the city have been advised to drive with care
Council warns of further spot flooding in Cork City tonight

File picture of flooding along Fr Mathew quay in Cork city. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 16:29
Steven Heaney and Michelle McGlynn

Further flood warnings have been issued for Cork city tonight.

Cork City Council says a combination of heavy rainfall and astronomical spring tides will see some areas of the city centre hit by spot flooding yet again.

The Council's Flood Assessment Team, which met this afternoon, said the flooding is likely to occur at:

  • Morrison's Quay
  • Fr Matthew Quay; 
  • Trinity Bridge;
  • Union Quay;
  • Sharman Crawford Street; 
  • Wandesford Quay;
  • Frenche's Quay;
  • Proby's Quay;
  • Crosses Green;
  • Lavitt's Quay;
  • Kyrl's Quay and South Terrace;
  • Rutland Street;
  • And Sawmill Street and South Mall.

High tide is expected at 7.34pm.

Commuters travelling through the city have been advised to drive with care.

The Council also said that emergency crews "will be deployed across the city and when necessary, road restrictions will be put in place to ensure smooth flow of traffic in impacted areas."

Yellow rain warning

Meanwhile, unsettled weather is continuing as a status yellow rain warning has been issued for a large part of the country.

Met Éireann issued the warning for the 12 counties of Leinster,as well as Waterford, Tipperary, Cavan, and Monaghan.

The warning will come into effect at 11pm tonight and will remain in place until 8am on Friday morning.

The forecaster is warning of heavy rainfall that is likely to lead to flooding.

There is a blustery night ahead with widespread rain becoming heavy in places with the chance of embedded thunderstorms.

Gales are expected for a time along the eastern and southeastern coasts.

It will be a wet and blustery start to the day on Friday with heavy rain and possible localised flooding.

The south and west will see drier and clearer weather along with a few showers and this will extend to all areas during the morning.

The rest of the day will bring a mixture of sunshine and scattered showers.

Current indications suggest an unsettled bank holiday weekend ahead.

Read More

ECB raises interest rates for a third time increasing them by 0.75%

More in this section

Family want 'a little bit of clarity' following death of woman after stillbirth in Cork Family want 'a little bit of clarity' following death of woman after stillbirth in Cork
Irish Water's decision to connect only half of Cork village to sewerage system criticised  Irish Water's decision to connect only half of Cork village to sewerage system criticised 
Everything you need to know ahead of Cork Jazz Festival this weekend  Everything you need to know ahead of Cork Jazz Festival this weekend 
WeatherPlace: Cork
<p>The inspection report into the Windmill House Care Centre in Churchtown, Mallow, found that 'where the hairdresser charged €10 for a man's haircut the provider recharged €12 to the resident'.</p>

Nursing home residents overcharged for haircuts and chiropody, investigation finds

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.242 s