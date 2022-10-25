‘It works in Europe, why wouldn’t it work in Cork?’: Mixed views on new pub opening times 

There has given a mixed reaction to the Government’s move to update Ireland’s 200-year-old licensing laws by allowing pubs to open from 10.30am to 12.30am and nightclubs until 6 am.

While some publicans believe the late hours will only work in select Dublin venues, Clancy’s owner Paul Montgomery said there was no reason why it would not work in Cork.

“I think that this could be very positive for the city, and for nightlife across the country, especially in Galway where nightclubs have been decimated in recent years. If we are going to compete at a European level, this is the right direction,” said Mr Montgomery, who also owns Conway’s Yard.

He said concerns people would be drinking too much into the early hours may be overblown, as late-night venues tend to cater to a smaller audience who are "there to dance to good music".

UCC emergency medicine expert and lecturer Dr Chris Luke believes later opening hours will place an increased burden on emergency services, by reducing their capacity to recover overnight.

Turning cities into 'Magaluf'

The new laws could turn calm cities into “Magaluf or other similar party destinations where you have 24/7 partying on the streets, disorder, and public drunkenness," he said.

Dr Luke said emergency services have never been stretched as thinly as they are now, and these laws will not reduce binge drinking or drug consumption, something he believes needs to be “convincingly addressed” by club owners and publicans.

There is no point comparing what other countries are doing in terms of nightlife, he said, as “we are nothing like continentals, we like to fight".

Reardan's manager John Styles is less concerned about public disorder, and more worried about the difficulties of getting staff and customers home safely in the small hours.

“We used to have a taxi rank outside, but that has since been replaced by a cycle lane. It’s enough of a struggle to make sure everyone gets home safely as it is, I don’t know what it would be like at 4, 5, and 6am."

Mr Styles said he believed it would be difficult to get staff to work later, but that a few Dublin venues might benefit from the changes.

“I don’t think there is a demand for it in Cork at the moment, but that could change in the next five years. We’d consider opening later on special occasions, like for the jazz next year,” he said.

Sexual Violence Centre Cork chief executive Mary Crilly said that though there had been discussion about whether nightlife going on later would increase the risk of harassment and assault, in her view it was mostly unfounded.

“What is the difference between 2am and 6am? There is an idea that rape and sexual assault happens late at night, when people are drunk. It can do, but it is most likely to be perpetuated by someone who is known to the victim,” she said.

Need for safe transport

Ms Crilly said there was a need for safe transport at night, but this had always been the case.

"I’d imagine the risks are the same at our current closing times,” she said.

Opening an hour later on weekdays will be little help to small pubs that are struggling with rising costs and energy bills across the country, Cork city and County VFI chairperson Michael O’ Donovan said.

“Some bars are already having to close one or two days a week now as it is no longer worth it due to rising costs, staying open an hour later for the rest of the week won’t be viable for them,” he said.

Mr O’ Donovan fielded calls from publicans across the county on Tuesday, who had mixed reactions.

Most publicans are welcoming the chance to open earlier on a Sunday to cater for people who are going to matches, but there is little else here that will improve their situation."

“Applications have still not opened for the energy support scheme that was announced at the end of September, and that is what pubs need now so they can plan how they are going to get through the winter,” he said.

Noel Dinan is the owner of Maureen’s Pub in Mallow, a family-run business founded in 1945. For him, opening later would be "pointless."

“The demand isn’t there for it in Mallow. Long-term, I imagine that it will be a good thing for the trade, but not in places like here.

“Staff are nearly impossible to get, and we are just trying to manage with rising costs. Hopefully inflation will calm after winter — that is what we really need to happen,” he said.