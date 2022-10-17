Plans for €50m Mallow bypass go on display today

Plans for a new €50m bypass in Mallow, Co Cork will go on public display from today, but it will be at least 2027 before it is opened, meaning gridlock is likely to get worse in the town as 1,200 new homes will be built there in the interim.

Engineers designing the project gave a detailed briefing to county councillors representing the area who were somewhat alarmed to hear the bypass is no longer on the main priority list for the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021 – 2030. Priority is to be given to infrastructure schemes which provide better public transport and active travel projects.

Nevertheless, there are elements of these in the €50m plan and engineers are hopeful the scheme will get planning approval and funding.

The preferred corridor, Route C, will run from a new junction to the east of the town near Oliver’s Cross, which will connect with the N72 (Mallow – Fermoy road) and N73 (Mallow – Mitchelstown road). The road will then run northwards to Ballyviniter and onto a new junction which will connect it with the N20 (Cork – Limerick| road) adjacent to Mallow General Hospital.

Council engineers and consultants said the plan also involves a segregated cycleway/walkway which will run from the N72/N73 junction south into the town centre and on to the railway station.

Tom Cannon, representing consultants Barry Transportation, said there will be no junctions between the N72/N73 and hospital roundabouts interchanges, for safety reasons and that a number of bridges will need to be constructed for localised traffic to get over the road.

He added that once built he envisaged the bypass will result in a significant reduction in traffic coming into the town centre, making it much safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Mr Cannon said there has been a switch in priorities since the NDP guidelines were first published, meaning that the bypass was not now regarded as a main priority in the government's national transportation plan, as it was originally.

However, he maintained that the project is still warranted under the terms of the National Investment for Transport plan, which seeks to create alternative transport modes, but also recognises projects which take air pollution out of gridlock towns.

He said 6,500 leaflets will be dropped to households, farms and businesses in the area shortly outlining the road plan. Project team members will also visit landowners who'll be impacted by the plan.

Mr Cannon said the bypass was "a stand on its own project" and separate to plans engineers are drawing up for the M20 mototway between Cork and Limerick, although he added that his team is in constant contact with them.

For detailed information on the project log onto www.innovision.ie. Maps will also be displayed in Mallow library.