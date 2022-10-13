Gardaí seek help in search for missing Cork man

Gardaí have appealed to the public for their help in the search for a Cork man who has been missing from his home since Wednesday morning.

Kevin Lane, aged 44, is from the Monkstown area of Co Cork.

Kevin's family and Gardaí are concerned about his welfare.

He is described as being approximately 6ft in height with a slim build, grey hair with a grey beard, and blue eyes.

When last seen, Kevin was wearing khaki trousers and a jumper and shirt.

Local animal charity, Cork Action Dog Action Welfare Group, has echoed the Gardaí's call for help in the search for Kevin.

"We have been asked to post these photos of one of our amazing volunteers Kevin Lane who has been missing since 7am yesterday morning.

"Kevin set off yesterday Wednesday 12th Oct at 7am for work from Monkstown but never got there.

"His wife and family are extremely worried as this is very much out of character," they said.

Anyone with information on Kevin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.