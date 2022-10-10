Third man arrested in connection with Kerry cemetery killing

The man, in his 40s, is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Tralee Garda Station.
Thomas Dooley who was fatally wounded at an incident at Rath Cemetery in Tralee during a funeral service there. Pictured with him is his wife Siobhan, who was also injured and taken to hospital. Pic Facebook.

Mon, 10 Oct, 2022 - 21:22
Sally Gorman

A third man has been arrested in connection with the fatal assault of Thomas Dooley following a funeral in Tralee last Wednesday.

This is the third arrest made as part of this investigation.

Patrick Dooley (aged 35) of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, a brother of the deceased was charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley (43) on Friday, while the deceased man's cousin Thomas Dooley (41) was charged with his murder on Saturday.

The fatal assault occurred during a funeral in Rath cemetery in Tralee where Mr Dooley, 44, of Ballyspillane, a father of seven suffered “horrific” injuries. His wife, Siobhan, also suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A sickle and other weapons were later recovered.

Mr Dooley was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance personnel. His body was taken to University Hospital Kerry, which is located just across the road.

The couple had been attending the funeral of mother-of-five, Bridget O'Brien, who died suddenly last Sunday, October 2.

There was a large crowd of mourners in the cemetery when the attack happened shortly after 11am.

'I didn’t harm my brother at all,' says man accused of Kerry cemetery murder

Ted Crosbie pictured in 2018. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

