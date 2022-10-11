Three charged with assault outside Cork pub that left garda with suspected broken jaw

Three men have been charged in connection with the alleged assault of a garda and of a security worker during a disturbance outside a pub in Cork.

The garda suffered head and facial injuries, including a suspected broken jaw, during the alleged incident at the weekend, while the private security worker, who was on duty at the pub door, suffered less serious injuries.

The three accused, all aged in their 20s and all known to each other, appeared before Midleton District Court on Monday morning charged in connection with the incident which unfolded on the street outside The Rock Pub in Cloyne on Saturday.

In a statement, gardaí said they were called to the scene of a disturbance outside a licensed premises in Cloyne at around 10.20pm on Saturday. During the course of an arrest, it is alleged that a garda member was assaulted and received a serious injury, for which he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

The private security worker was also allegedly assaulted during the course of the incident, a garda spokesman said. A number of gardaí were involved in the response to the incident and they arrested three men at the scene and brought them to Midleton garda station, the district headquarters, for questioning in connection with the incident.

All three were subsequently charged and were brought before Judge Alec Gabbett at Midleton District Court on Monday morning where they were charged with a number of alleged offences, including assault causing harm, assault causing serious harm, and with offences under the public order act.

They were all released on bail, to appear before the same court again next week, to await directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“An investigation into the matter is ongoing and any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550,” the spokesman said. “As the matter is now before the courts An Garda Síochána will not be providing further comment.”