Gardaí searching for missing Waterford teen

He is described as being 5' 9" in height with a slim build with black hair and brown eyes
Gardaí searching for missing Waterford teen

Bobby Power, 15, is currently missing from his home in Waterford.

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 21:30

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager believed to have been in the Mallow area.

Bobby Power, 15, is currently missing from his home in Waterford.

He is described as being 5' 9" in height with a slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

'We didn't even get to enjoy it': Witness appeal after Waterford sculpture destroyed in fire  'We didn't even get to enjoy it': Witness appeal after Waterford sculpture destroyed in fire 
Expanded apprenticeship programme to take education 'beyond the walls of the universities' Expanded apprenticeship programme to take education 'beyond the walls of the universities'
Waiting lists in Munster hospitals up despite €350m funding Waiting lists in Munster hospitals up despite €350m funding
Gardaí searching for missing Waterford teen

'Heartbroken' Cork mother pleads for help to bring son home from Greece to die

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 1, 2022

  • 12
  • 22
  • 28
  • 29
  • 36
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.234 s