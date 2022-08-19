Gardaí appeal for help in locating Cork teen who may be in Dublin 

Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 12:32

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager missing from West Cork. 

Adele Vitola, 15, has been missing from her home in Bantry since Thursday. 

Adele is described as being approximately 5’2” in height with a medium build, blonde hair and blue eyes. 

A garda spokesperson said it is believed Adele may be in the Dublin city centre area.

Anyone with information on Adele’s whereabouts are asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

