Tube strike causing travel misery across London

Tube strike causing travel misery across London
A strike by London Underground workers is causing travel misery in the capital (Nick Ansell/PA)
Fri, 19 Aug, 2022 - 08:04
Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

A strike by London Underground workers is disrupting travel across the capital.

Services on the vast majority of Tube lines are suspended, with a very limited operation elsewhere, according to Transport for London’s (TfL) website.

Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) workers are taking industrial action over issues including jobs and pensions.

70% Service levels on mainline trains on Friday

There is also disruption to bus services in west and south-west London and parts of Surrey due to a strike on Friday and Saturday by bus drivers who are members of Unite.

Sixty-three bus routes are being affected.

Mainline train services started later than normal on Friday due to the knock-on effect of Thursday’s RMT strike at Network Rail and train operators across the country.

Just 70% of services will run across Friday as a whole.

A further walkout on Saturday will reduce service levels to 20%.

More in this section

Cork hiker's body repatriated to be buried in Ireland Cork hiker's body repatriated to be buried in Ireland
Irish National Coursing Meeting 2013 Kerry Coursing Club loses bid to prevent lockout and deny their 'sporting rights'
Funeral of murdered Kerry woman to take place on Sunday Funeral of murdered Kerry woman to take place on Sunday
TubePlace: UKPlace: LondonPlace: South East
<p>Thomas O'Halloran, 87,  had been riding a mobility scooter on Cayton Road, Greenford, in west London, when he was stabbed to death on Tuesday. </p>

Man, 44, charged with murder of Clare pensioner in London

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

  • 2
  • 12
  • 21
  • 36
  • 42
  • 44
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices