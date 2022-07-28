Man charged with serious assault in Cork City due in court

The victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted when a man forced his way into the house at McCurtain Villas, off College Road
Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 21:00
Ann Murphy

A man is due in court on Friday morning in connection with a serious assault on a man in his Cork City home in March.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted when a man forced his way into the house at McCurtain Villas, off College Road, at around 4pm on March 26.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment for serious injuries. His mother was also taken to hospital for treatment for less serious injuries.

A garda spokesman said a man in his 30s has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due before Cork district court at 10.30am on Friday morning.

