Unfair dismissal claims by Cork Opera House's former financial controller dismissed 

Allegations of unfair dismissal made by a former financial controller of Cork Opera House have been dismissed by the Labour Court.

Dermot O’Driscoll took the case after his employment was terminated in 2016 following allegations that he made “endeavours to misrepresent financial reporting and recording” by a former senior member of the company.

Mr O’Driscoll claimed the allegations he made were protected disclosures and he should therefore have been protected by law from subsequent penalisation but he lost his job.

However, Cork Opera House, represented by barrister Rachel O’Flynn instructed by JRAP O’Meara solicitors, submitted that his complaints were not protected disclosures because there was no relevant wrongdoing. An independent audit found that his allegations were unsubstantiated but Mr O’Driscoll had continued to raise them as concerns.

The Labour Court ultimately agreed that the allegations Mr O’Driscoll made were not in fact protected disclosures so the case was dismissed.

The case had been an appeal by Mr O’Driscoll against a previous Labour Court decision which also found that his allegations against Cork Opera House did not constitute protected disclosures.

The Protected Disclosures Act 2014 affords workers legal protection from penalisation if they disclose perceived wrongdoings as outlined in the act. Mr O’Driscoll submitted that once he honestly believed there were relevant wrongdoings, the court had no role in establishing if there was an actual relevant wrongdoing.

He said that he had suffered at the hands of Cork Opera House for making the disclosures and had ultimately lost his job. This had a detrimental effect on him and his family.

However, Ms O’Flynn submitted that Cork Opera House denied that his allegations constituted protected disclosures, and also denied that there was any penalisation.

The Labour Court had to determine whether Mr O’Driscoll made a protected disclosure as defined by the Act and whether he was penalised for doing so.

Mr O’Driscoll had confirmed in writing in 2015 that he was not saying that Cork Opera House was not compliant with tax law nor was he saying that the chief executive officer did not comply with tax law but that he was “concerned” about the risk of possible non-compliance.

“I am not saying we are not compliant with tax law,” he wrote.“I said in my disclosure that I am concerned of a risk of possible non-compliance. I am not saying that the CEO did not comply with tax law and I am making no such allegation”.

Ms O’Flynn said that he had clearly indicated that he was not disclosing any relevant wrongdoing and therefore there was no protected disclosure.

“The Complainant confirmed in his evidence to the Court that he is not saying that the Respondent [Cork Opera House] or the CEO of the Respondent at the relevant time were not compliant with the tax law.

“On that basis the Court determines that no relevant wrongdoing as defined by the Act had been identified and therefore no protected disclosure was made,” the judgement from the Labour Court said.