Planning granted for almost 400 new homes close to Limerick City

The plans will see 202 houses and 182 apartments and duplexes on a greenfield site in Raheen, close to Limerick City
Included in the development will be 20 two-bedroom houses, 156 three-bedroom houses and 26 four-bedroom houses. Also included will be 10 four-bedroom duplexes, 10 three-bedroom duplexes and six two-bedroom duplexes.

Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 17:00
Ryan O’Rourke

A new housing development in Limerick, which would see close to 400 units built, has been approved by An Bord Pleanála.

with hopes construction will begin on the multi-million euro site "as soon as possible."

The project comes from DW Raheen Developments Ltd, with the development understood to include a new childcare facility, a playground, substantial open space within the site, and storage for over 300 bikes.

Gary Lawlor, managing director of Lawlor Burns and Associates, the project managers and quantity surveyors of the development, said this news demonstrated their commitment to Limerick.

“Limerick is a thriving city and county with a growing population and workforce. In recent months, hundreds of high-end jobs have been announced for the city and many of these workers will be seeking high-quality housing to live in. This proposed development offers this housing solution,” Mr Lawlor added.

The news of new homes will be welcomed by many in Limerick, with reports from Novas stating the homelessness rates in the city have increased by almost 12% since the start of the year.

A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council confirmed last month that all emergency accommodation is full, or near to capacity, and that “anyone presenting when a place isn’t available is given money to self-accommodate, which is in line with legislation”. 

Included in the development will be 20 two-bedroom houses, 156 three-bedroom houses and 26 four-bedroom houses. Also included will be 10 four-bedroom duplexes, 10 three-bedroom duplexes and six two-bedroom duplexes.

Finally, the development will see 18 three-bedroom apartments, 92 two-bedroom apartments and 46 one-bedroom apartments.

“This development will help to address the housing need for all types of homeowners, from first-time buyers, to cost rental properties and social housing. We want to be ambitious for Limerick but also deliver housing in a sustainable manner so that the housing needs of all are being addressed,” Mr Lawlor said.

