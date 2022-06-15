Victory for Cork woman left profoundly disabled after simple antibiotic was not given

Screams of joy erupted to the words “we’ve won” as a Cork woman catastrophically injured at birth won her case against a retired consultant and a now-closed private maternity hospital.

Jane Harte, now 26, was injured after a deadly infection was not treated at City General Hospital in Cork in 1995.

Her mother, Olivia Harte, has been fighting for damages for her child in the High Court since May 2020 with barrister Doireann O’Mahony and a legal team.

Jane and mum Olivia Harte with barrister Doireann O'Mahony.

Damages have yet to be awarded.

“We are overjoyed," said Olivia. "This is for Jane. It’s going to change her life.

There’ll be no more restrictions in Jane’s life anymore. She doesn’t have to waste away in a chair anymore.

“I buried the pain and trauma for so many years. I felt like a failure for not being able to care for her. It was always a void in my life, and I’m sure in [her late father] Tony Swann’s as well.

"But now, she can have a sense of a home life, with her family, instead of full-time residential care."

The defendant, retired consultant gynecologist Dr Pillany Pillay, now 88, who ran City General Hospital, had applied to have the case dismissed.

He claimed that the delay in taking the case until Ms Harte was in her 20s would put him at risk of an unfair trial.

Medical records

(Front) Jane and mother Olivia Harte with (rear, left to right) family Mary Keohane-Harte; Brenda Harte; Shay, 4; Kellie Harte, 13; Andrew Harte; and Gillian Harte.

Mr Pillay had also claimed that the absence of medical records — shredded after he closed his hospital — compromised his ability to defend the case.

However some medical records from the time had survived, and Justice Marguerite Bolger said she did not consider the records so non-existent as to put the defendant at real and substantial risk of an unfair trial.

In an electronic judgement on Wednesday, she refused Mr Pillay’s application to have the case dismissed.

She said that because the plaintiff was operating under a disability, she did not have to prove that the delay in bringing her proceedings to court was inordinate or excessive.

Costs have yet to be awarded; however, Justice Bolger wrote in her judgement that her indicative view on costs is that as the defendant has not succeeded in his application, the plaintiff is entitled to her costs.

The case is to be listed for mention on July 5 to consider any submissions relating to costs or final orders.

Jane is profoundly disabled with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, and requires 24-hour care.

Olivia only found out in 2020, when the case was investigated by independent medical experts in the UK, that Jane’s injuries could have been avoided had she been administered a simple antibiotic after she began showing signs of infection in her first 17 hours of life.

“That was the first time I ever heard or knew that Jane only needed an antibiotic when she was born, and had that infection been caught on time, she would have been fine," said Olivia.

I was sick. I blamed myself all those years. I had been told she got an infection in the birth canal. I went through my whole life, Jane’s life, thinking that.

“Jane’s dad, Tony Swann, died without ever knowing that. He carried the same burden of guilt and shame over not being able to care for Jane, not being able to meet her needs.

"I’d love if he was here to see us get justice for Jane.”

Therapies

Although Ms Harte used to be able to crawl and move, as she’s grown, her muscles have wasted and movement has become so restricted that she can now “just about twist around” in her bed, her mother said.

“If she had all these therapies from Day 1, she’d have a lot more freedom and comfort in her body," said Olivia.

"But a physio has told me that she can get a lot of muscle tone and movement back.”

Olivia said that getting Jane as much time in the swimming pool as possible is now a priority.

“She’s had seven swims recently, and even with the last couple of swims we’ve seen her posture improve," she said.

“In the pool, she’s weightless. She has armbands on and she floats off, skitting [laughing].

It’s the nicest place in the world to be. I hate seeing her in her chair, hitting herself and biting herself in frustration. You know she’s frustrated in her chair, but you can’t help her."

Barrister Doireann O’Mahony, who worked on the case, said: “This is the fist step in the journey towards Jane coming home.”

Seventeen hours after her birth on October 8, 1995, Jane was rushed from City General Hospital to the Erinville in her grandmother’s car, mottled and turning blue from lack of oxygen.

Olivia said that retired neonatologist Dr Tony Ryan “saved my baby’s life” in the Erinville that night.

But because Jane was not treated with an antibiotic for infection in those first 17 hours of life, she was left catastrophically injured by the septic shock and meningitis she suffered that day.