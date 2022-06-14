Critics condemn 'shoddy' conservation work at Limerick's Treaty Stone

Concerns have been voiced over the quality of conservation work carried out on Limerick's famous Treaty Stone monument.

The works have been allocated more than €47,000 by the Department of Housing, but they have been described as "shoddy" and "amateur" by some commentators.

Dr Paul O'Brien, historian and lecturer at Mary Immaculate College (MIC), described the stone as "one of the most recognisable historic monuments" in Limerick.

It has been weather-beaten over the years, prompting the repair works, though some have claimed the grouting looks "like masking tape" on the monument.

The conservation work being carried out on the Treaty Stone was allocated €47,263 in March as part of the Department of Housing's 2022 €4m fund for 78 built heritage projects under the Historic Structures Fund.

The Treaty Stone monument in Limerick city after the conservation works.

The Nolan Group was the main contractor on the project, while conservation consultant Carrig Conservation International specified the works that needed to take place. The companies carrying out the work say that it is not completed yet and that they have had a lot of positive feedback so far.

The managing director of Carrig Conservation International Peter Cox said: "The main body of the project has been to carry out stone grafts, also known as indents, to reverse previous inappropriate cement repairs done to this National Monument which impacted on its stability, due to the nature of the stone.

"In addition to the masonry work, essential lime pointing was carried out. The lime mortar used requires a carbonation period in order to gain strength. Following on from this present curing phase, the stonework will receive a final wash down to remove any lime dust or residue.

"The project is being carried out to the highest conservation standards and the conservation contractor, Nolan’s Group, is highly experienced and regarded in this field."

The Treaty Stone is located on Clancy's Strand in Limerick city across the river from Saint John's Castle. The pedestal is known to have been designed by William Edward Corbett, it was regarded traditionally as the writing table on which the Treaty of Limerick was signed in 1691.

The treaty ended the Williamite war in Ireland between the Jacobites and the supporters of William of Orange.