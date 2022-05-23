Merck to expand Cork operations adding 370 jobs

Pharmaceutical giant Merck is to significantly expand its operations in Cork, investing €440m and creating 370 jobs.

The US company plans to increase its membrane manufacturing capacity at its existing facility in Carrigtwohill and to build a new filtration manufacturing plant at Blarney Business Park. It marks the single largest investment by the US company in the life sciences sector.

From the investment, over €290m will be spent in Carrigtwohill where Merck will add a manufacturing facility for the immersion casting of membranes to support gene therapies, as well as applications such as virus sterilisation, plasma separation, and finger prick rapid testing.

At Blarney Business Park, Merck is going to build a new filtration manufacturing facility for almost €150m. Up to 250 of the jobs will be located in Blarney with all roles expected to be in place by the end of 2027. Merck currently employs 750 people at Carrigtwohill.

The significant expansion of operations in Cork follows the investment of €36m in 2021 at Carrigtwohill to add a second lateral flow membrane production line. The membranes are most commonly used in rapid diagnostic tests for rare diseases such as dengue fever, malaria, and Ebola. They are also a key component in rapid antigen tests, which are used for the detection of Covid-19.

“Ireland is central to our strategy to drive long-term growth and expand our global leadership position in life science,” said Matthias Heinzel, a member of Merck's executive board.

The investment in Cork is the biggest site investment in the history of our life science business and will accelerate the delivery of the critical products, technologies, and services our customers need to fight the world’s toughest health challenges, including Covid-19."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the expansion by Merck speaks volumes about Ireland's capacity to provide the right conditions for multinational organisations to grow their operations.

"Ireland’s development of a strong life sciences ecosystem has been one of our greatest economic successes," he said.