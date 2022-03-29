Vaccine uptake among children slow as walk-in clinics open in Cork and Kerry

Less than a quarter of children aged between five and 11 years who are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine are fully vaccinated.

As of this week, 101,000 children in this age bracket have been vaccinated against Covid-19 out of the total 480,000 children currently eligible for the vaccine.

It comes as a number of walk-in clinics open across Cork and Kerry for children aged between five and 11 to receive doses one and two of the vaccine.

According to the latest figures, just over 120,000 children between the ages of five and 11 have received a least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 101,000 are currently fully vaccinated.

This is compared to 432,000 aged between 12 and 19 who have received at least one dose. Among this cohort, 421,000 have been fully vaccinated.

Last week, figures also showed that vaccine uptake among children aged five to 11 was quite slow with just 97,000 or 20.3% of the 480,000 eligible children fully vaccinated.

Across Cork and Kerry, self-schedule appointments are available for booking Covid-19 vaccinations, with walk-in clinics also open for five–11-year-olds who have yet to receive the vaccine or are awaiting their second dose over the coming days.

Walk-in clinics are open for five–11-year-olds at the North Main Street Vaccination Centre in Cork City on Saturday, April 2, between 8am and 5.30pm for first and second vaccination doses.

Walk-in clinics are also open for people 12 years and older over the next few days, including on Thursday, March 31, from 8am to 5.30pm, Friday, April 1 for the same period and on Sunday, April 3 from 9am.

This is for first and vaccination doses and for booster vaccinations.

In West Cork, the Bantry Vaccination Centre at the Bantry Primary Care Centre will have walk-in clinics for five–11-year-olds on Saturday, April 2, from 9am to 12pm.

Appointments are also available to book on Friday, April 1, from 11.30am to 4pm and Saturday, April 2, from 1.30pm and 4pm for people aged 12 and older.

The Kerry Vaccination Centre at the former Borg Warner site at Monavalley in Tralee will also have appointments on Thursday, March 31, from 9.20am to 11.10am and Friday, April 1, from 12.50pm to 3pm for children aged five to 11.

Appointments are available to book on March 31 from 12pm to 4pm, April 1 from 3.45pm to 7.15pm and Saturday, April 2 from 9.15am to 4pm for people aged 12 and older.

On Tuesday, a further 14,549 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by officials at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

People can book appointments at vaccination centres on hse.ie.