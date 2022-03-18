New home for elderly man robbed at knifepoint at house in Cork City

An elderly man who was held at knifepoint with his sister at his Cork city home will be rehoused in the coming weeks.

Gerry O’Halloran, 79, from Boyce’s Street, Gurranabraher, on the northside of Cork city, has been in hospital since being robbed in his home on Sunday, February 13.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the incident.

His 84-year-old sister, Mary, was also held at knifepoint after she called to visit her brother during the incident.

She told the Irish Examiner: “My brother is still in hospital but he is getting a house soon.” She explained that her brother did not want to return to the house on Boyce’s Street, where he had been living for almost a decade.

Instead, he will move into a house into accommodation for elderly people on the northside in the coming weeks. She says he has already visited the house and is glad not to have to return to Boyce’s Street On the morning of the break in at his home, Mary called to the house, not knowing that her brother was being held at knifepoint by an intruder.

Mary O’Halloran who with her brother Gerry were threatened at knife point during an aggravated burglary at a house in Gurranabraher in Cork city.

A taxi dropped her outside the house and she wondered why there was a light on in her brother’s porch, as it would be unusual.

When she tried to get in with a key she had for the property, she was unable to open the door. The intruder opened it to let her in before threatening her and Gerry with a long blade.

He threatened that they would both be stabbed.

During the hour-long incident, from around 7.30am, he cut the telephone line and also took bulbs out of the fitting in the front room.

The intruder managed to flee from the house with €1,800 – €1,000 from Mary and €800 from Gerry.

While they sustained minor injuries in the incident, they were both traumatised.

Gerry was taken to the Mercy University Hospital for treatment before being transferred to St Mary’s Gerry’s home help raised the alarm a short time later but the man remains at large.

A Gofundme campaign set up by paramedics Keith Harrington and Sean Healy raised more than €31,000 for Mary and Gerry. Two people donated €500 each to the fund, which originally had a goal of €2,000.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.