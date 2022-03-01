Cork motorist clocked going 40km/h above 50km/h speed limit during National Slow Down day

A Cork motorist was caught driving 39km over the 50km speed limit on the Skehard Road this morning.

Garda checkpoints have been set up on roadways across the country as part of National Slow Down Day today.

The initiative, which began at 7am, aims to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive speeds.

Over the first two hours of the morning, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked the speed of some 24,922 vehicles.

123 were found to be travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Some other significant detections made by gardaí are listed below:

77km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N72 Fossa Killarney Kerry

118km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M8 Riverstown Glanmire Cork

113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N18 Ballinacurra (Weston) Limerick Limerick

71km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N21 Croagh Rathkeale Limerick

78km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N6 Baile An Phoill Gaillimh Gaillimh

78km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N63 Mountbellew Demesne Mountbellew Galway

69km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N15 Ballinphull Cliffoney Sligo

130km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the M50 Tymon North Dublin24 Dublin

64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R118 Rock Road Dublin4 Dublin

64km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Arden Road Tullamore Offaly

93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the Drogheda Road Gormanstown Meath

105km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R178 Redbog Carrickmacross Louth

Gardaí say they will be issuing further updates throughout the day.

RSA advice

According to a Road Safety Authority (RSA) report on fatal collisions between 2008 and 2012, excessive speed was a contributory factor in almost one-third of all fatal collisions during that period.

Drivers are asked to remember that the higher the speed, the greater the likelihood is of a collision happening and the more severe the outcome of that collision.

As a general rule, a 1% reduction in average speed will bring about a 4% reduction in fatal collisions.

It is estimated that 30% of fatal collisions are the result of speeding.

The RSA's Free Speed observational study found that just over half of all drivers were observed speeding on urban roads and over a quarter were speeding on rural roads.

The national speed enforcement operation will consist of high visibility speed enforcement in 1,322 zones. It runs until 7am on Wednesday morning.

Chief Superintendent Michael Hennebry Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said Gardaí continue to detect motorists travelling at speeds significantly above the posted speed limits.

"This reckless behaviour poses a serious risk not just to the motorists themselves, but to all the road users, especially vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists," he said.

"This is not just about speeding enforcement detections. It's about saving lives."

Sam Waide, CEO, Road Safety Authority, encouraged drivers to drive at a speed that is appropriate to the conditions and the driver's experience.

"Remember, a speed limit is not a target," he said.