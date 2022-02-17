Gardaí probe assault that left teenager seriously injured in Limerick

The assault happened at around 4.50am on Saturday, February 12.
Gardaí probe assault that left teenager seriously injured in Limerick

So far no arrests have been made, but gardaí say that investigations are ongoing. File photo

Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 17:00
Ryan O’Rourke

Gardaí are investigating an assault in Rathkeale, Co. Limerick, over the weekend which left a teenager hospitalised with serious injuries.

The victim, who is in his late teens, was attacked in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that they are investigating an assault that occurred at around 4.50am on Saturday, February 12.

Officers said the teenager was taken to University Hospital Limerick with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

"The scene was preserved for technical examination," the spokesperson added.

So far no arrests have been made, but gardaí say that investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí have asked that anyone with information contact Rathkeale Garda Station on 069 63222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

AssaultPlace: Limerick
