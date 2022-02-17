Watch: Limerick locals react to potential lifting of mask restrictions

As Nphet prepares to make fresh recommendations to the Government on mask wearing, the Irish Examiner met some of the people of Limerick who are anxiously awaiting those recommendations.

While some are relieved to hear masks may be no longer required in shops, bars and restaurants, others feel it is important to continue wearing face coverings as case numbers remain high.

Annemarie Ryan, a business owner on Charlotte’s Quay in Limerick city, says she will be glad if masks are no longer required for her customers coming into the River Deli café.

“What I would like to see going forward after nearly two years of the pandemic is to have some bit of normality with pubs and restaurants.

“In certain areas I don’t mind the masks being worn, maybe in hospitals, on airplanes and enclosed environments.

“But as far as where my place is concerned, in a deli, I think they should be gone,” she said.

On Thomas Street, Jordan and Siobhan both agreed they would continue to wear face masks in public settings regardless of Nphet’s decision this afternoon.

“I think they should be worn anyways, despite anything,” said Jordan.

“The cases are still there, so it’s important to wear the mask,” Siobhan added.

In relation to wearing masks in school settings, Jordan said she feels it's important they continue to use them as people are still getting quite sick from the virus.

“I agree with it [wearing masks in schools] to be honest, you can still get Covid and people are still getting sick - it doesn’t hinder anything, I wear my mask walking around everyday. It’s like a second skin now nearly, you’re just so used to it.”

Cathal Doherty, bar manager of the Red Hen bar in Limerick says the Government should continue to advise people to wear masks if they are comfortable to do so. Picture: Caitlín Griffin

In the hospitality sector, Cathal Doherty, a manager of one of the city's busiest bars, said they are seeing a mix of customers coming in - some wearing masks and others not using them at all.

“I think as long as the Government emphasises the fact that people are still advised to wear masks then those who are comfortable wearing them should continue to do so.

“I work in the hospitality industry so at the moment we’re kind of seeing that nobody is really wearing a mask when they come into pubs, bars and restaurants - but the staff have to, which I find a bit counterproductive.

“In a way I’d be happy to see the masks leave but I want to reiterate that anyone who’s comfortable wearing them should be allowed to continue wearing them.”