MTU removes image of former department head alleged to have sexually abused a child

A framed picture of Jarlaith Killilea has been removed from display in the Cork campus of Munster Technical University after allegations of sexual abuse.

Mr Killilea is the son of the late Fianna Fáil TD and senator, Mark Killilea, and brother of former MEP, Minister for State, TD and Senator Mark Killilea Jnr. He was head of the Department of Tourism and Catering at Cork Institute of Technology from the mid-70s. He died in 2003 at 59.

The framed picture had been on display in the reception area of the Department of Tourism for decades and was removed last week after complaints from students and staff.

A documentary, released last year, and reported on in the Irish Examiner, revealed how a survivor of Tuam mother and baby home alleged severe physical and sexual abuse while living in the Killilea home.

The documentary, Untold Secrets, focuses on the life of Anne Silke, who was subjected to abuse in the Tuam institution before being fostered in the home of the late Galway TD Mark Killilea Sr. Before she died, Ms Silke said she was abused and exploited for labour as a child in the Killilea home.

She described being physically assaulted by one adult son — former TD Mark Killilea Jnr — in the house and said she was sexually abused by the other adult son, Jarlath Killilea. She was a child at the time of the alleged sexual assault.

Concerns about the picture of Mr Killilea on the campus were flagged last year after postings on a student and staff message board online. It is understood after the initial post, a number of students became involved with numerous emails sent to MTU management and staff in a long email thread.

Staff have confirmed that no official word was given by MTU. However, the photograph was removed after the emails were circulated and the students union became involved.

It is understood that many of the emails noted concerns around the allegations around Mr Killilea and the message it sent to students, and how things in modern Irish history had been ignored. A spokesperson for MTU said the matter is being reviewed.

Concerns about the picture of Mr Killilea on the campus were flagged last year after postings on a student and staff message board online.

"MTU recently received feedback from staff and students in relation to an article in the Irish Examiner regarding the documentary Untold Secrets," they said.

"The article mentioned Jarlath Killilea, a former Head of Department in CIT, who is now deceased.

"The University took the picture down last week pending more detailed consideration of the matter, which will be addressed as part of a wider University policy in this area."