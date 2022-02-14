Clare shop that sold unclaimed €30m Euromillions ticket revealed 

The shop borders three Munster counties - Clare, Limerick and Tipperary, meaning the hunt for the lucky winner will be focused in the south-west of the country
Larkins Gala is located on the border of three Munster counties. Picture: Google maps/Screengrab

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 08:08
Caitlín Griffin

A family-run service station in Co Clare has been confirmed as the spot that sold Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot ticket worth over €30m.

The National Lottery officially revealed this morning that the winning ticket was sold at Larkin’s Gala Service Station, Garryurtneal, Ballina, Killaloe, Co Clare.

Friday's winning numbers of the €30,928,078 jackpot were: 13, 18, 38, 42, 45 and the Lucky Stars are 07, 11.

The Munster punter will have become the seventeenth EuroMillions jackpot winner ever seen in Ireland.

Siobhan Larkin, who owns the business with her husband Michael, spoke of the "complete shock and joy" she felt on receiving the news over the weekend.

“We are coming up to 21 years in business here this March so what a way this is to mark the occasion. 

"The vast majority of our customers are locals so we hope that the winner might be a local too and wish them all the very best with their huge win.

“This win is going to be absolutely huge for the community," she said.

The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it in a safe place. The player should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to claim their life-changing prize.

