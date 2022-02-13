Garda boss apologises to judge after public denied access to Waterford court 

The apology marks a U-turn on An Garda Síochána's previous claim that gardaí had cleared the court of the public "as requested by the judge"
Deputy Garda Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon said that "due to an error on the part of members of An Garda Síochána on duty" at Dungarvan District Court last October, the public and journalists were prevented from entering the court chamber. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sun, 13 Feb, 2022 - 14:00
Eoghan Dalton

Senior garda management has apologised to a district court judge for "inadvertently" denying public access to a Co Waterford court hearing.

Deputy Garda Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon said that "due to an error on the part of members of An Garda Síochána on duty" at Dungarvan District Court last October, the public and journalists were prevented from entering the court chamber.

The apology marks a U-turn on An Garda Síochána's previous claim that gardaí had cleared the court of the public "as requested by the judge". 

The Courts Service has maintained this was never ordered by Mr Justice Brian O'Shea.

The public and journalists were denied access for around three hours to a hearing where a man was charged with allegedly using threatening language against a relative of a local garda during a row between neighbours.

The Garda Press Office had insisted gardaí had been directed to remove the public and that two journalists attending court had also been "inadvertently" excluded due to a misunderstanding.

"I have been appraised [sic] of the unfortunate events which occurred at Dungarvan Courthouse on the 13th October," Deputy Commissioner Ms McMahon told the judge and Courts Service this week.

"During your hearing of preliminary matters in relation to the DPP (Garda Tom Daly) V Kieran Hartley for an offence contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994, the public and bona fides representatives of the press were inadvertently excluded from your court that morning, due to an error on the part of members of An Garda Síochána on duty at the court.

An Garda Síochána accepts that due to this error, justice was not on this occasion administered in public. 

"On behalf of An Garda Síochána, I wish to apologise for this error."

The Courts Service confirmed receipt and the contents of the letter. It made no further comment.

The case referred to Kieran Hartley, who appeared before Judge O'Shea in October charged with allegedly committing a public behaviour offence against the family member of a local garda.

Defence for Mr Hartley, a former Fianna Fáil election candidate, had questioned the authenticity of the garda statements at the October sitting.

Journalists were told by gardaí preventing access to the court chamber that the judge had directed no press be allowed in.

At the end of the October 13 hearing Mr Justice O'Shea ruled the garda statements could stand as presented.

The case was eventually struck out in December.

Addressing the exclusion during a court sitting in November, Brian O'Shea said "people were wrongly excluded from the court on the day" during the incident.

He added that due to public health restrictions "the press has a function which is more important" as members of the public are sometimes prevented from accessing courtrooms due to limits on numbers indoors.

