Yellow rainfall warning issued for Cork and six other counties

Met Éireann is forecasting "intense falls of rain" with the risk of spot flooding, particularly on high ground
Yellow rainfall warning issued for Cork and six other counties

Met Éireann is forecasting "intense falls of rain" with the risk of spot flooding, particularly on high ground

Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 17:12
Greg Murphy

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Cork and six other counties.

The warning comes into effect at 2am on Sunday morning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

Met Éireann is forecasting "intense falls of rain" with the risk of spot flooding, particularly on high ground.

The warning will expire at 11am on Sunday.

As the rain eases off, brighter spells and showers will follow in the west and southwest of the country but heavy clouds and rain will linger in the north and east.

Temperatures of between 5C and 9C can be expected, with cooler conditions possible at times throughout the afternoon.

The forecaster says showers will be mostly confined to the northern and Atlantic coasts as the evening comes in, with conditions turning wintery at night, particularly over higher ground.

Temperatures will drop to 0C in parts with some ice and frosty patches possible in parts.

More in this section

Munster punter wins €30.9m EuroMillions jackpot Munster punter wins €30.9m EuroMillions jackpot
Cork rolls out 'early-warning system' to identify buildings at risk of dereliction Cork rolls out 'early-warning system' to identify buildings at risk of dereliction
Weather warning for Cork and Kerry with heavy rain due Weather warning for Cork and Kerry with heavy rain due
Yellow rainfall warning issued for Cork and six other counties

'Brighten up the sky for Wiktor': Vigil to be held in memory of boy, 12, killed in Limerick crash

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 9, 2022

  • 3
  • 23
  • 27
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices