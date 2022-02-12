Yellow rainfall warning issued for Cork and six other counties

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Cork and six other counties.

The warning comes into effect at 2am on Sunday morning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

Met Éireann is forecasting "intense falls of rain" with the risk of spot flooding, particularly on high ground.

The warning will expire at 11am on Sunday.

As the rain eases off, brighter spells and showers will follow in the west and southwest of the country but heavy clouds and rain will linger in the north and east.

Temperatures of between 5C and 9C can be expected, with cooler conditions possible at times throughout the afternoon.

The forecaster says showers will be mostly confined to the northern and Atlantic coasts as the evening comes in, with conditions turning wintery at night, particularly over higher ground.

Temperatures will drop to 0C in parts with some ice and frosty patches possible in parts.