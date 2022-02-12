Request to light popular Co Cork boardwalk refused over anti-social behaviour fears 

The eco boardwalks at Youghal are popular amenities in all weathers but according to a local councillor: 'It’s deadly dark there though'
The eco-boardwalk at Claycastle beach in Youghal, Co Cork. There are fears of anti-social behaviour if it was lit after dark. Picture: Denis Minihane

Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 17:00
Sean O’Riordan

Requests to light Youghal’s very popular boardwalks have been refused by council officials amid concerns that doing so could make them a magnet for anti-social behaviour after dark.

Youghal-based Independent councillor Mary Linehan Foley made the request at a meeting of the East Cork Municipal District Council.

She asked that “some type of eco lighting be looked at” for both boardwalks on Youghal’s beaches and in the Slob Bank area.

“They are some of the most used amenities in Co Cork. There are people using them in rain, hail, and snow. It’s deadly dark there though,” she said.

Ms Linehan-Foley said she understood that the areas were of ecological importance and there were constraints on types of lighting which could be used so as not to interfere with wildlife.

Maybe we could put lights into the ground that shine up and mark the pathways. It would really be appreciated by locals and visitors alike.

Fine Gael councillor, Susan McCarthy, who lives in Midleton, said he often went for walks there and thought lighting the boardwalks would be a great idea.

“Since the lights have gone up at the Bailick Walk in Midleton more people are using it. It’s fantastic,” she said.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Ann Marie Ahern, agreed with them and asked if one section of the boardwalk could be extended to the public toilets.

She was told by officials that doing so would be very expensive as it would have to run over sand dunes. They said it was further complicated by the fact that a farmer has a right of way in that area,

The council’s senior executive officer for the region Sean O’Callaghan said there are ecological issues with lighting the area and even if there weren’t he didn’t see where the council would be able to get funding for such a project.

“Do we really want to invite people into these locations at night-time? Would there be the risk of anti-social behaviour? I also don’t think our ecologist would be happy to put lighting on the Slob Bank,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

He said his inclination was it wasn’t a good idea, as did other council officials.

<p>Met Éireann is forecasting "intense falls of rain" with the risk of spot flooding, particularly on high ground</p>

