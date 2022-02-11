Weather warning for Cork and Kerry with heavy rain due

Heavy rain will hit Cork, Kerry and Galway on Friday night with a status yellow rain warning being issued by Mét Eireann.

It is one of two warning to be issued by the forecaster today.

The rain warning will be in place from 6pm this evening until 6am on Saturday morning.

Mét Eireann has said that the heavy rain due will bring a possibility of flooding.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind warning is currently in place for Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

Forecasters have said strong south or southwest winds gusting up to 100km/ are expected with the warning in place until midnight.

Tonight it is expected to be wet and windy across much of the country with the winds reaching near gale force along western coasts.

Saturday is expected to be a “breezy day with outbreaks of rain in the southeast clearing to widespread blustery showers through the morning”.

The evening will see some sunny spells as the showers become more isolated. That will continue into the night with some clear intervals developing.

However, rain will “push in from the south, affecting much of Munster, south Leinster and south Connacht by dawn”.

There is “some uncertainty” about the weather on Sunday, Mét Eireann said, but it looks like “outbreaks of rain will move up over the country with some heavy bursts in places”.

Next week is expected to see continued unsettled conditions with spell of wet and windy weather.