Cork company seeking families to trial Ireland's first toy rental service

The service is calling on parents of children under three to test the planet and pocket-friendly programme.
Clever Tots Toy Club is a subscription-based monthly toy rental service.

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 13:16
Rebecca Laffan

Ten families are needed to test out a sustainable toy rental service provided by a new Cork company for children aged three months to three years.

Clever Tots Toy Club is the brainchild of Bandon husband-and-wife team Jenel and Didier Sanders who realised just how expensive infant toys can be after having their son Orlando.

The subscription works by having four eco-friendly and developmentally appropriate toys delivered to the family's home each month, while the old ones are collected for sanitisation and redistribution.

The service aims to save parents money, avoid toy clutter and curb boredom, all while being kinder to the environment by using high quality, eco-friendly brands and reducing the amount of toys going to landfill.

“We’re hearing from parents that children are already bored with the gifts they received at Christmas,” said co-founder Jenel.

“Often, this is actually more down to overwhelm than actual boredom.” 

The service enables parents to introduce sustainably sourced and developmentally appropriate toys to their young children.

Clever Tots Toy Club is hoping its brand ambassador programme will increase awareness of its unique business model via social media.

“You can’t beat the peer recommendation of a product or service, particularly when you can truly see in photos and videos that the user is really enjoying and benefiting from it,” added Jenel.

Child neuro-developmental expert Ollwyn Moran said the toys were “purposefully selected to provide the optimum stimulation and learning opportunities for each child”.

“During the period from birth to age three, a child’s brain will experience the biggest period of development in their life, producing more than a million neural connections each second,” Ms Moran said.

“This kind of parent and child engaged structured and unstructured playtime, provides some of the most important building blocks in a child’s early life.” 

Details on how to apply to become a toy tester can be found here.

