Teenager arrested over assault on woman in Cork City

A teenager has been questioned by gardaí about an assault on a woman in Cork City.
The teenager was arrested yesterday and questioned about the assault which occurred on Evergreen Street at around 11.30pm on Saturday, January 29.
The woman was assaulted from behind as she walked along the street and gardaí believe she may have been followed for some time previous to the incident. The woman required hospital treatment following the assault.
Passers-by who came to her aid have been interviewed by gardaí, as has the victim herself.
A garda spokeswoman confirmed that a teenager was questioned yesterday, after being arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has been released without charge.
A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.